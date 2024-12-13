Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 663,631 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 155.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after buying an additional 1,596,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

