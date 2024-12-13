Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.79% of Fulton Financial worth $191,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 511.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 890,630 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Fulton Financial by 272.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 710.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 613,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 567,771 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,817.36. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.78. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.