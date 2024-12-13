Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $53.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

