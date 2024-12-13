Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.75.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $514.20 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

