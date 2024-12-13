General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $247.36 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

