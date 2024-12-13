Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 313,478 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $494,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.