Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 318,416 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $454,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This trade represents a 32.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STX opened at $97.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

