Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,550 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $535,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

GDDY stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $210.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $855,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,853 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

