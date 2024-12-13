Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,025 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $652,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $214.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $228.10. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.