Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.0 %

GIL opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

