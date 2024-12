Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Up 18.3% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Approximately 1,455,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 601,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.37.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Featured Stories

