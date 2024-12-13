HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

