HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

