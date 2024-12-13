HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE:RDW opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.25. Redwire has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redwire by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

