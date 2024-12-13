HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HQY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $1,722,387. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $150,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

