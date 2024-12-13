HSBC Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Hold

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

