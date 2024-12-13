Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,323,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 113.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

H opened at $159.53 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

