Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 62,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 100,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 57.54% and a negative net margin of 309.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyperfine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyperfine, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HYPR Free Report ) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Hyperfine worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

