Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 62,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 100,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 57.54% and a negative net margin of 309.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.
