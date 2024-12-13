IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
IES Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of IES stock opened at $249.10 on Tuesday. IES has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $320.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at IES
In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total transaction of $2,053,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,831,822.12. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,762,169. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,804 in the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
