Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 367.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 59.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 559,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

