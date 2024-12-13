Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total value of C$429,400.00.

TSE:GSY opened at C$161.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$175.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$149.65 and a 12 month high of C$206.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

GSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.89.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

