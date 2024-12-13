Insider Selling: GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Sells A$23,189,017.11 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman sold 49,868,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$23,189,017.11 ($14,770,074.59).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Craig Coleman purchased 20,992,394 shares of GTN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,761,463.21 ($6,217,492.49).

On Friday, November 15th, Craig Coleman bought 308,361 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$143,387.87 ($91,329.85).

On Thursday, November 7th, Craig Coleman purchased 42,170,578 shares of GTN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$19,609,318.77 ($12,490,011.96).

On Friday, November 1st, Craig Coleman purchased 511,518 shares of GTN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$237,855.87 ($151,500.55).

On Monday, October 28th, Craig Coleman purchased 362,210 shares of GTN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,427.65 ($107,278.76).

GTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

