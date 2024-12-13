Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Sells $497,495.46 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $7,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 845,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,457 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 66,795.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,538 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.