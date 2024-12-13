Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 21,729 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 21,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $343,752.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,800,335.70. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,031,956.35.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $5,337,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

