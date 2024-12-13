International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.57), with a volume of 13379212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.10 ($3.56).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 400 ($5.07) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.