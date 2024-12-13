International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.57), with a volume of 13379212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.10 ($3.56).

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 400 ($5.07) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

