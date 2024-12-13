iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

