iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,743,000 after buying an additional 151,129 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $147.96 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.73.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

