iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

