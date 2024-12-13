iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,638 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.