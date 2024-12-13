Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3,254.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

J opened at $136.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

