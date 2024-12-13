Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 98,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

