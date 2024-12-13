John Ho Acquires 2,638,982 Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Stock

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) insider John Ho bought 2,638,982 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.12 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,233,623.84 ($5,244,346.39).

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.