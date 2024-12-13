Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.2 %

SON opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.