Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LAC opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $733.78 million and a P/E ratio of -27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

