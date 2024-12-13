LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Update

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LiveOne Stock Performance

LVO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LiveOne from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveOne by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

