Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Loews worth $59,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $4,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,146 shares of company stock worth $10,499,507. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.