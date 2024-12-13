Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) versus Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Head to Head Analysis

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.19% -47.55% 15.28% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travis Perkins pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lowe’s Companies pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Travis Perkins”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.72 billion 1.78 $7.73 billion $11.99 21.98 Travis Perkins $6.05 billion 0.39 $47.39 million N/A N/A

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lowe’s Companies and Travis Perkins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 0 10 16 0 2.62 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus target price of $280.85, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Travis Perkins on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

