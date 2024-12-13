Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,762,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 89,694 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,106,000 after buying an additional 1,754,350 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.73 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

