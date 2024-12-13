Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mereo BioPharma Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.73 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.