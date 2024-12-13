MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $79.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

