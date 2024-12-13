MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $480.33 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $209.31 and a one year high of $532.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.17.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

