MML Investors Services LLC Sells 514 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,296,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 234,468 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $15,889,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,717,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

