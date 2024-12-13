Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $187,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

