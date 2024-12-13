Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $219,045,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

