Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRCC

Monroe Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.