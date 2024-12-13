M&T Bank Corp Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after buying an additional 379,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195,882 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $12.17 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

