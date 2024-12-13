M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 547,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 392,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $669,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,051,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

NYSE BRX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

