National Bank of Canada FI Buys 93,251 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after buying an additional 3,920,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 532,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 789,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

