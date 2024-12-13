National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,034 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

CZR stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.