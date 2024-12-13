National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.40 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

