National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

