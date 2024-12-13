National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TPG were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $461,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,849,000 after buying an additional 67,597 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TPG by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in TPG by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

TPG Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

